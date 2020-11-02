IOWA VOTERS HAVE REGISTERED IN RECORD NUMBERS

A record number of Iowans are registered to vote.

Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Monday that Iowa has 2,095,581 active registered voters in the state topping the previous high following the 2016 general election:

More than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is registered to vote.

The current statewide active voter registration totals breakdown has 719,591

Republicans, 699,001 Democrats, 659,488 with no party and 17,501 registered with other parties.

As of Monday morning, 955,971 absentee ballots had been received by county auditors with 26,092 received in Woodbury County and 7182 in Plymouth County.