INVESTIGATION OF FATAL CRASH INVOLVING SD ATTORNEY GENERAL CONTINUES

South Dakota officials released an update Monday on the investigation into a fatal crash on September 12th near Highmore involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price says Ravnsborg was distracted at the time of the accident:

The body of 55-year-old Joe Boever was found in the ditch along Highway 14 west of Highmore the following morning.

Price says the investigation is continuing:

Price says they are still waiting on the final autopsy and toxicology reports.

Jerry Oster WNAX