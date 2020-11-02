INVESTIGATION OF FATAL CRASH INVOLVING SD ATTORNEY GENERAL CONTINUES

South Dakota officials released an update Monday on the investigation into a fatal crash on September 12th near Highmore involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price says Ravnsborg was distracted at the time of the accident:
The body of 55-year-old Joe Boever was found in the ditch along Highway 14 west of Highmore the following morning.
Price says the investigation is continuing:
Price says they are still waiting on the final autopsy and toxicology reports.
