WOODBURY COUNTY REPORTS 100TH COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 45 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY AND 130 ON SATURDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 18 PER CENT OVER THE WEEKEND.

WOODBURY COUNTY ALSO RECORDED ITS 100TH COVID RELATED FATALITY, A MAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 AND 80. (TOTAL POSITIVE 7673)

75 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED IN LOCAL HOSPITALS WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, 43 OF THEM ARE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS.

UNION COUNTY HAD 34 NEW CASES, BUT ACTIVE CASES DROPPED FROM 194 TO 161. (807 POSITIVE CASES)

THE COUNTY ALSO REPORTED ITS 12TH COVID RELATED DEATH.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 87 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1837 TOTAL POSITIVE)

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 22 NEW CASES. (247 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 15 NEW CASES. (271 TOTAL).

DAKOTA COUNTY DID NOT FILE A WEEKEND REPORT.