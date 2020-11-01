SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE TWO SUNDAY MORNING WESTSIDE SHOOTINGS

Sioux City police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred early Sunday morning.

The first happened at 3:10am at a private club located at 414 West 7th Street.

Police say the adult male victim was shot after breaking up a physical altercation between two other people.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect has not been identified and the name of the victim has not been released.

Then about 30 minutes later another unrelated shooting occurred on the westside at a home at 804 Main Street.

Police say the male suspect forced his way into the home of a woman he had been in a relationship with, and shot another male who was visiting the home.

The male-victim ran from the residence and was located a short distance away.

He was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The unidentified suspect fled before police arrived and has not been located at this time.