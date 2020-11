NOVEMBER HAS STARTED OFF WITH VIOLENCE IN SIOUX CITY WITH THREE PEOPLE SHOT IN INCIDENTS SUNDAY THAT ARE NOT BELIEVED TO BE RELATED.

THE THIRD SHOOTING OF THE DAY ON NOVEMBER 1ST OCCURRED AROUND 6:45PM OUTSIDE OF THE PARK PLACE APARTMENTS LOCATED AT 26TH AND DOUGLAS STREETS.

POLICE SAY THE MALE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL.

THE SUSPECT REPORTEDLY FLED THE SCENE IN A VEHICLE.

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.