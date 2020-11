ERNST & FEENSTRA TO CAMPAIGN IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY NIGHT

EVEN THOUGH SHE WAS JUST HERE LAST FRIDAY MORNING, U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST WILL RETURN TO SIOUX CITY MONDAY NIGHT TO WRAP UP HER R-V RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN TOUR ACROSS IOWA.

THE RED OAK REPUBLICAN WILL APPEAR AT A RALLY AT THE COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS EVENT CENTER ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD AT 7PM.

ERNST SAID FRIDAY IT’S BEEN A TOUGH CAMPAIGN HAVING TO DEFEND HERSELF AGAINST FALSE STATEMENTS IN CAMPAIGN ADS RUN BY GROUPS SUPPORTING HER OPPONENT:

SATURDAY’S DES MOINES REGISTER POLL SHOWED THAT ERNST AS WELL AS PRESIDENT TRUMP HAD TAKEN THE LEAD IN IOWA.

ERNST THANKED EARLY VOTERS FOR THEIR SUPPORT IN FRIDAY’S STOP IN SIOUX CITY:

ERNST WILL BE JOINED MONDAY NIGHT BY 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE RANDY FEENSTRA AND STATEHOUSE CANDIDATE BOB HENDERSON.