DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY LIGHTED PARADE TO BE REVERSED THIS YEAR

Downtown Partners says this year’s Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade will be very different.

Instead of people standing on the streets to watch the event, the parade entries will be stationary.

Lighted floats will line 3rd Street from Virginia to Nebraska Streets and turn up Nebraska Street to the holiday tree at 4th & Nebraska.

Spectators will drive the parade route to view all the lighted floats and see Santa at the holiday tree.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will provide the first 100 cars with a goodie bag at the end of the parade.

This year’s “reverse parade” will take place on Monday, November 23rd from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in Sioux City.