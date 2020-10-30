REYNOLDS SAYS STATE HOSPITALS ARE HANDLING INFLUX OF COVID PATIENTS

Governor Kim Reynolds says while escalating Covid patient counts in Iowa hospitals have set records every day this week, hospitals aren’t being overrun and the vast majority of patients do not have the virus.

Thursday night, Iowa hospitals reported treating 606 Covid patients and the state’s coronavirus tracking website shows about 33 percent of hospital beds were available.

Reynolds says recently developed therapeutics that were NOT available earlier in the pandemic are improving patient outcomes.

After ordering schools and some businesses to close this spring,

Reynolds has said she trusts Iowans to be responsible in managing risks and learning to live with Covid-19.

She did order bars in a handful of counties to close for a few weeks in late summer when Covid cases spiked among young adults.