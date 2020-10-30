PINEDA SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for robbing a local business.

21-year-old Noah Pineda pleaded guilty to robbery, using a short-barreled rifle during the robbery, and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse misdemeanant.

Prosecutors says Pineda robbed Sarg’s Mini Mart convenience store on September 11th of 2019, taking money from two cash registers and the clerk’s purse.

He ran from the store but was found hiding in nearby bushes and was arrested with the assistance of a police K9.