PAUL ECKERT RESIGNS AS GRIDLEY CA. CITY ADMINISTRATOR AFTER DUI ARREST

The former City Manager of Sioux City has resigned from his current city administrator’s position in Gridley, California.

Paul Eckert was arrested for DUI by Gridley Police back on October 3rd.

Authorities say Eckert was driving a city vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Last week the Gridley City Council held a closed session and the city later announced Eckert would resign his position.

Eckert will be arraigned in December and will be on paid administrative leave through November 30th.

A statement posted on the Gridley city website says Eckert will be working remotely, until the formal separation date in a “gradual” separation from the city.

Eckert resigned from his Sioux City job in July of 2013 after 13 years to go to take a position in Mt. Shasta, California.

He was being sued for sexual harassment at that time by city employee Brittany Scott.

That lawsuit eventually cost Sioux City taxpayers over a million dollars with $300,000 paid to Scott in a settlement agreement and attorney fees paid by the city of over $730,000.

He left Mt. Shasta to take the Gridley job in 2016.