PATE REAFFIRMS IOWA ELECTION BALLOT SECURITY

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says state, federal and military experts as well as a private contractor have scanned the state’s election systems.

Pate, along with top officials from state agencies and an F-B-I agent, held a news conference Thursday to discuss cybersecurity issues.

Pate announced at the beginning of October that a San Francisco firm would be conducting a cyber security check of Iowa election systems.

His office also partnered with several dozen researchers who’ve examined online systems for flaws.

Iowa still uses paper ballots, which means online hackers cannot change votes.