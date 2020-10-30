MORGAN SAYS MISINFORMATION & RACISM CLOUD NEBRASKA CASINO BALLOT ISSUES

The CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc is speaking out against what he says is a campaign of misinformation and racial prejudice regarding three initiatives on Nebraska’s ballot regarding casino gaming in the state.

Lance Morgan is part of “Keep The Money in Nebraska” a group including Ho-Chunk who favors the three measures:

Morgan says Omaha billionaire Warren Buffett disavowed the “anti-Native American” tone of the campaign after Buffett was pictured on a mailer sent by the opposition group Keep the Good Life Inc:

The three Initiatives 429, 430 and 431, are opposed by Governor Ricketts.

All three must pass for casino gaming to be allowed.

The Omaha World Herald supports the effort and released an editorial Friday criticizing the scare tactics used by opponents;

If passed, Initiative 429 amends the Nebraska Constitution to allow casino gambling at the state’s licensed horse tracks, Initiative 430 provides for regulation of the casinos, and Initiative 431 taxes the casinos and directs most of the revenue to property tax relief.