METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR OCTOBER 30TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS THAT THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE CONTINUES TO RISE IN THE COUNTY, CLIMBING TO 17.1 PER CENT FRIDAY WITH 93 NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED. (TOTAL POSITIVE 7498)

WOODBURY COUNTY RECORDED ITS 99TH COVID RELATED FATALITY, A MAN OVER THE AGE OF 81.

71 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED IN LOCAL HOSPITALS WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, 45 OF THEM ARE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 9 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 107 NEW TESTS.

THE COUNTY ALSO REPORTED TWO MORE DEATHS, BRING THE DAKOTA COUNTY TOTAL TO 48 COVID RELATED DEATHS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2633 NEGATIVE 12,883)

UNION COUNTY HAD 15 NEW CASES WITH 194 ACTIVE. (773 POSITIVE CASES)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 38 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1750 TOTAL POSITIVE)

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 14 NEW CASES. (225 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 8 NEW CASES. (256 TOTAL).