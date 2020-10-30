ERNST RALLIES LOCAL REPUBLICANS IN FINAL PUSH TOWARDS ELECTION DAY

Incumbent Republican Senator Joni Ernst brought her RV campaign tour to Sioux City Friday morning as part of her final push to win a second term in the senate.

Ernst brought lots of help with her, as she was joined by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and fellow senators Chuck Grassley and Ted Cruz of Texas.

Grassley held up a bottle of hand sanitizer, and told the crowd packed into Woodbury County’s Republican Headquarters that he had to “clean up” some lies about Ernst being spread by tv ads supporting her Democratic opponent:

Ted Cruz told the crowd that the future of the U.S. Senate and also the country depends on the people of Iowa:

Senator Ernst made note on how both she and fellow senator Grassley have visited all 99 of Iowa’s counties each year, while opponent Theresa Greenfield has not come close to that:

Ernst said she’s had to spend time defending herself against numerous lies in ads run by groups supporting Greenfield, and the money that’s poured into the state to try to defeat her shows how serious the left is to gain control of the senate:

No one at the rally brought up Cruz’s lack of support for ethanol and how he blocked Bill Northey’s nomination to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for weeks in hopes of obtaining more waivers for oil refineries to exempt their blending of ethanol.

Governor Reynolds made a quick reference to that to Cruz when she talked about traveling with the Texas senator on the RV:

After the Sioux City rally the group headed for Le Mars.