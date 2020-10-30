BIDEN BRINGS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TO DES MOINES

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was in Des Moines Friday afternoon, delivering his closing pitch to Iowans at a drive-in rally on the state fairgrounds.

Biden accused the Trump Administration of a weak and chaotic China trade policy that has dealt set-backs to Iowa farmers and the biofuels industry.

OC……….and even closing.” :06

Biden also brought up the 28 billion dollars in trade disruption payments the Trump Administration has provided farmers.

OC………think he is?” :16

A chorus of car horns sounded as he made each point.

Biden lamented job losses during the pandemic and promised, among other things, to provide federal money to help schools improve ventilation systems.

OC…….folks (horn sfx) :08

Biden opened his speech by touting U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield, who also spoke to rally-goers.