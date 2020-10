METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR OCTOBER 29TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 97 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY THURSDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE JUMPED TO 16.4 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE 7405)

WOODBURY COUNTY RECORDED ITS 98TH COVID RELATED FATALITY, A WOMAN AGED 61 TO 80.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 26 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 116 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2624 NEGATIVE 12,785)

UNION COUNTY HAD 11 NEW CASES WITH 183 ACTIVE. (758 POSITIVE CASES)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 19 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1712 TOTAL POSITIVE)

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 7 NEW CASES. (211 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 3 NEW CASES. (248 TOTAL).