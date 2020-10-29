HIGHWAY 75 PAVING SOUTH OF HINTON NEARS COMPLETION

The snow and the cold from the past week slowed down the completion of paving on Highway 75’s southbound lanes south of Hinton.

Dakin Schultz of the Iowa Department of Transportation says the work will get finished soon:

Schultz says other work did go on despite the more than four inches of snow that we received:

So when will the project be finished?:

Schultz says the goal is to finish all of that work before the end of 2020.

Iowa DOT traffic camera photo