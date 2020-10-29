GREENFIELD RESUMES CAMPAIGN TOUR AFTER NEGATIVE COVID TESTS

Democratic U.S. senate candidate Theresa Greenfield is resuming her RV campaign tour across Iowa.

Greenfield suspended her tour Wednesday after learning that members of her campaign came into contact last week with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesman Sam Newton says Greenfield and those staff members have all taken tests and received negative results.

It’s Greenfield’s second negative test result in the last week and after consulting with medical experts, she is resuming the RV tour by holding events that are outside, where masks and social distancing are required.

The campaign cancelled events in Sioux City Wednesday evening and in Council Bluffs this morning.