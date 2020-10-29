ERNST BEGINS FINAL CAMPAIGN PUSH ACROSS IOWA

Incumbent Republican Senator Joni Ernst — locked in a tight battle with Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield – kicked off her final push to reach voters with a rally on her home turf in Red Oak.

Ernst attended, but did not speak at President Trump’s rally Tuesday night in Omaha.

Ernst says the thousands there — and at other G-O-P events this fall — show her Republicans are energized about the election.

Ernst will join Vice President Mike Pence at his rally in Des Moines early this (Thursday) afternoon and will campaign in Sioux City Friday morning at 8am at the local Republican Headquarters.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley are scheduled to join her there.