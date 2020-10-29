DON’T DRINK & DRIVE IF YOU PARTY ON HALLOWEEN

Halloween is Saturday evening and that also marks the end of daylight savings time for the fall and winter.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure says that the weekend brings a high potential for an increase in drunk drivers:

OC………get home safe. :18

Even though trick or treating takes place early in the evening, McClure says those early party goers need to be aware that there will be more people than normal out on the streets:

OC……….they’ve been drinking. :14

There will be more local law enforcement on the streets also:

OC……..hold them accountable. :17

McClure hopes those people who are out partying will take advantage of ride shares or have a designated driver.