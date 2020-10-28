TRICK OR TREAT AT THE TYSON THURSDAY EVENING

Halloween comes early to the Tyson Events Center Thursday night.

Over 35 local businesses will be distanced around the facility handing out candy to Siouxland children.

The first 100 trick or treaters through the door will receive a free MidAmerican Energy Company reusable bag.

Attendees enter through the front doors of the box office entrance and follow one-way traffic around the venue.

Masks are encouraged to be worn by all event attendees.

The community Trick or Treat event is free to the public and runs from 5 to 7p.m. Thursday evening.