SIOUXLAND SLEEP OUT MOVES TO NEW LOCATION THIS YEAR

This year’s 16th annual Siouxland Sleep Out to help the homeless is going to be a little different this year.

Event co-founder Cindy Wood says the Sleep Out will be held next Friday, November 6th at a new location starting at 3 p.m.:

Participants are encouraged to register and then take part in their own backyards.

Because of the pandemic, there will be a limited amount of space for tents and boxes at Cone Park:

Wood says the event helps raise awareness for the more than 500 individuals, families and children in Sioux City who are homeless:

There’s no entry fee to participate but people may donate to the cause or take part in other ways:

The Siouxland Sleep Out takes place no matter what the weather, rain, snow or clear skies, because the homeless sleep out in those conditions too.