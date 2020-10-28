PRESIDENT TRUMP SPEAKS TO THOUSANDS AT OMAHA CAMPAIGN RALLY

President Trump rallied last (Tuesday) night with thousands at the Omaha airport, urging the Nebraskans and Iowans in the crowd to deliver a thundering defeat to Democrats.

While Iowa awards its six Electoral College to the presidential candidate who wins the state, three of Nebraska’s are awarded by congressional district and the Electoral College vote from the district that includes Omaha is up for grabs.

Trump mentioned the 28-billion dollars in federal payments his administration has forwarded to farmers to make up for lost trade.

Trump also promised to deliver a safe vaccine that to eradicate Covid.

Recent polls have shown the presidential race in Iowa to be a virtual tie.

Joe Biden will campaign in the state Friday, his first trip to the state since he won the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

