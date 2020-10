LONG TERM CARE CENTER POSITIVE CASES AT WOODBURY COUNTY FACILITIES EXCEED 70

WOODBURY COUNTY STILL HAS FOUR LONG TERM CARE CENTERS REPORTING MULTIPLE OUTBREAKS OF COVID-19.

THERE ARE 35 POSITIVE CASES REPORTED AMONG RESIDENTS AND STAFF OF THE EMBASSY REHAB AND CARE CENTER WITH 14 PEOPLE RECOVERED.

THE SUNRISE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY HAS 26 POSITIVE CASES WITH 6 RECOVERED.

HOLY SPIRIT RETIREMENT HOME LISTS 10 POSITIVE CASES WHILE THE WESTWOOD SPECIALTY CARE CENTER HAS FOUR POSITIVE CASES AND ONE RECOVERY.

IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY, THE HAPPY SIESTA NURSING HOME HAS 31 POSITIVE CASES AMONG RESIDENTS AND STAFF WITH 13 RECOVERED.

ACROSS IOWA THERE ARE CURRENTLY 2107 POSITIVE CASES IN LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES WITH 884 RECOVERIES AND 828 DEATHS RELATED TO COVID-19.