GREENFIELD TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS RV TOUR OF IOWA

Democratic U.S. senate candidate Theresa Greenfield has temporarily suspended her RV tour across Iowa.

Her campaign says some members of her staff came into contact with someone last week who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

Because of that her campaign has pausing their RV tour at the advice of medical professionals in order to take appropriate precautions.

Greenfield recently tested negative, and her campaign says she’s getting tested again to be safe.

The campaign hopes to resume her her tour once test results are in and they are certain it’s safe to do so.