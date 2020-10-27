SOME SOUTH DAKOTA STUDENTS TO RECEIVE FREE HOME INTERNET

South Dakota K-12 students who do not currently have internet in their homes will be able to have it at no charge for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Governor Kristi Noem announced the K-12 Connect program Tuesday to provide internet service at no cost to eligible students.

Those student’s households will receive a letter this week identifying a telecommunications company to call to access the free internet service through K-12 Connect.

Eligible households must call the company noted in their letter to set up service.

Providers will install the necessary equipment on a first-come, first-serve basis and service will be provided through June 30th of 2021.

After that time, the household must return the equipment to the provider or continue services at their own expense.

Enrollment in the program closes November 20th.

Funding for the program is from the CARES Act.