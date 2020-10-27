MORNINGSIDE & BRIAR CLIFF CAMPUS COVID UPDATE

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE REPORTED 9 NEW STUDENT CASES AND ONE NEW STAFF MEMBER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN THE PAST WEEK.

THERE ARE SIX STUDENTS IN ISOLATION ON CAMPUS AND 13 IN QUARANTINE.

ANOTHER 11 ARE IN ISOLATION OFF CAMPUS WITH 10 OTHERS IN QUARANTINE OFF CAMPUS.

MORNINGSIDE IS CONTINUING TO PROVIDE FREE COVID-19 TESTING ON CAMPUS TO STUDENTS, FACULTY AND STAFF.

Briar Cliff University has eased its operational status during the pandemic from orange back to yellow for the campus community.

That signifies a lower number of cases on campus reported this past week.

Yellow status still requires students and staff to take measures to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.

Everyone on campus is asked to wear a face mask and physically distance from others.

The university asks everyone to complete a Charger Health Check every day, even if not on campus that day.

The University continues to have a “no visitors” policy in place and no unapproved or unaccompanied visitors are allowed on campus.