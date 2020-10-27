MISSOURI RIVER RELEASES LOWERING TO WINTER LEVELS

One issue most of Siouxland avoided this past year was flooding.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now rapidly running down reservoir levels on the Missouri River to get ready for spring runoff next year.

Corps Engineer Mike Swenson says there was sufficient storage space through the summer and they are getting close to the winter storage level:

OC…..flood control pool (2x) :25

Releases from Gavins Point Dam at Yankton are scheduled to drop to seventeen thousand cubic feet per second by the middle of next month.