GRASSLEY PRESIDES OVER BARRETT CONFIRMATION

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley wore a face mask patterned after the Iowa flag Monday night as he announced the Senate vote on President Trump’s third nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Grassley is the longest-serving Republican in the U.S. Senate, so he is the Senate President Pro Tempore.

He was the Senate’s presiding officer Monday night instead of Vice President Mike Pence, who was absent because several of his staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.