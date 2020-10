DESIGN PLAN OF NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER APPROVED

ANOTHER STEP TOWARDS THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER IN WOODBURY COUNTY WAS APPROVED TUESDAY.

THE L-E-C AUTHORITY BOARD VOTED TO APPROVE THE DESIGN PLANS FOR THE NEW FACILITY AT THEIR MEETING.

BUILDING SERVICES DIRECTOR KENNY SCHMITZ THEN PRESENTED THE PROPOSAL TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AT THEIR 4:30PM MEETING.

HE SAYS THE FINAL DESIGN IS NOT BEING MADE PUBLIC FOR A GOOD REASON:

ARCHITECT LARRY GOLDBERG TOLD THE SUPERVISORS SOME GENERAL SPECIFICS ABOUT THE DESIGN:

THE SUPERVISORS THEN VOTED 5-0 TO APPROVE THE SCHEMATIC DESIGN OF THE FACILITY.