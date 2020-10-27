CRITTENTON CENTER OFFICES TO MOVE

Sioux City’s Crittenton Center is moving their administrative offices, including the HOPES Program and Resource Center personnel to the Ho-Chunk Centre at 4th and Nebraska Streets.
The move will provide the Crittenton Center with a new, updated, and innovative workspace and reduce operating costs.
The center offices have been at 814 Pierce Street since 2015 and will officially move into Suite 100 at the Ho-Chunk Centre on November 9th.
Their phone number, extensions, and P.O. Box remain the same.
A ribbon cutting and open house will be held next March 11th.