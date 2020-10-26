SANFORD HEALTH TO MERGE WITH INTERMOUNTAIN HEALTHCARE OF UTAH

South Dakota based Sanford Health has signed a letter of intent to merge with Intermountain Healthcare of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health says “the two companies hope to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve and strengthen their impact in healthcare delivery and value.”

The combined organization will employ more than 89,000 people, and operate 70 hospitals, plus operate 435 clinics across seven states, provide senior care and services in 366 locations in 24 states, and insure 1.1 million people.

The organization will have its headquarters in Salt Lake City and corporate offices in Sioux Falls.

Krabbenhoft plans on retiring in two years and will serve as president emeritus while Marc Harrison, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, will be president and CEO of the combined organization:

Existing Board of Trustees will form a combined board with Gail Miller, current chair of the Intermountain Board, serving as board chair for the merged organization.

Both organizations will continue to operate under their current names for the foreseeable future.

The merger is expected to close in 2021 pending federal and state approvals.