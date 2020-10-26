SALVATION ARMY SETS 2020 RED KETTLE CAMPAIGN GOAL

The Salvation Army of Siouxland has set a goal of $300,000 for this year’s Christmas fundraising campaign.

The red kettles will be set up at local stores around the Siouxland area starting November 13th.

Volunteers are being recruited to ring a bell at the kettles and protocols to ensure the health and safety of the bell ringers and store customers will be in place.

To volunteer to ring bells, you may go online to registertoring.com.

People can make contactless donations by using Apple Pay or Google Pay at the kettles by looking for the sticker on the kettle sign.

Anyone wishing to donate may also go online to SiouxlandRedKettle.org.

All donations stay local to help the Siouxland community.