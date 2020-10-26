NEBRASKA READIES COVID VACCINE DISTRIBUTION PLAN

Even though there is not a vaccine available yet for Covid-19, Nebraska and other states have developed plans to distribute a vaccine when it is created.

Angie Ling of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the state’s plan is ready:

OC………and hospitals. :21

She says the initial supplies of vaccine will likely be limited, so there is a two part distribution planned:

OC……..congregate populations. :26

Ling says the plan is a “living document” that will be revised as the vaccine becomes available.

The states were given an October 16th deadline by the Centers for Disease Control to develop their distribution plan.