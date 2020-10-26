Home Local News COVID-19 NEBRASKA READIES COVID VACCINE DISTRIBUTION PLAN

NEBRASKA READIES COVID VACCINE DISTRIBUTION PLAN

By
Woody Gottburg
-
49
0
SHARE

Even though there is not a vaccine available yet for Covid-19, Nebraska and other states have developed plans to distribute a vaccine when it is created.

Angie Ling of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the state’s plan is ready:

OC………and hospitals. :21

She says the initial supplies of vaccine will likely be limited, so there is a two part distribution planned:

OC……..congregate populations. :26

Ling says the plan is a “living document” that will be revised as the vaccine becomes available.

The states were given an October 16th deadline by the Centers for Disease Control to develop their distribution plan.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR