EARLY VOTING CONTINUES IN IOWA AT A RECORD PACE.

RADIO IOWA’S O.K. HENDERSON HAS THE DETAILS:

IN WOODBURY COUNTY, 19,637 ABSENTEE BALLOTS HAD BEEN RETURNED AS OF MONDAY MORNING.

THE RECORD FOR WOODBURY COUNTY ABSENTEE BALLOTS CAST IS 21,479, SET BACK IN 2012.

THE IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE’S WEBSITE TRACKS EARLY VOTING NUMBERS FOR EACH COUNTY IN THE STATE.