FINANCIAL HELP AVAILABLE FOR IOWA COUNTY FAIRS

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have launched a new program to provide economic help to county fairs in the state.

Many of those fairs were cancelled this past summer because of the pandemic.

The state has allocated up to $6 million dollars in federal CARES Act funds for the Iowa County Fairs Relief Program.

There are three funding levels of 25, 50 and $75 -thousand dollars .

Award amounts will be based on demonstrated revenue loss for the period of October 1st 2019 through September 30th of 2020 as compared with the corresponding period for the previous year.

Applications will be accepted until November 16th.