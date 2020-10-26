ERNST & GREENFIELD SENATE RACE REMAINS INTENSE AS CAMPAIGN ENTERS HOME STRETCH

With just over a week to go in the campaign, incumbent Republican Senator Joni Ernst spent the weekend in D.C. taking procedural votes before today’s (Monday’s) vote to confirm U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Theresa Greenfield, the Iowa Democratic Party’s U.S. Senate candidate, campaigned in seven counties over the weekend.

Ernst spoke with Radio Iowa by phone from Washington, D.C. saying she has a duty to stay in D.C. to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The senate race is the most expensive in Iowa history and Iowans are being bombarded with advertisements.

Ernst says with eight days left in the 2020 campaign, the ground game is what’s most important to her.

Greenfield is emphasizing the ground game, too.

As of Saturday, more than 722-thousand Iowans had already voted early.

