DAVIS MURDER TRIAL CONTINUED UNTIL JULY 13TH

The murder trial for a 24-year-old Sioux City man accused of killing his girlfriend’s infant daughter has been delayed until next July.

A Woodbury County Judge has continued the trial of Tayvon Davis until July 13th with a pre-trial hearing of June 25th.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child, and multiple acts of child endangerment.

Court documents state Davis was living with his girlfriend in the summer of 2018, helping to care for her daughter.

The 19-month-old girl died in August of 2018.

An autopsy showed the girl had several blunt force injuries to her head and a kidney and had suffered fractures to her vertebrae and ribs.

Davis remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on $200,000 dollars bond.