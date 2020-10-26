AUTHORITIES HELP DOZENS OF AREA MOTORISTS DURING SUNDAY SNOW

The snow on Sunday kept area authorities busy responding to traffic accidents and helping motorists who got stuck or went off the road.

Sioux City Police responded to ten traffic accidents Sunday and 4 more Monday morning.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department had deputies respond to three accidents and five motorist assist calls.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to dozens of snow-related incidents.

From Sunday through the Monday morning commute, Nebraska troopers responded to more than 170 snow-related incidents on the state”s roads and highways.

There were 45 property damage or personal injury crashes throughout the state from Sunday to Monday morning and troopers assisted 125 motorists in need of help after a slide-off, disabled vehicle or other travel issue.