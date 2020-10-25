WOODBURY COUNTY GOP LOOKING FOR ELECTION DAY POLL HELP

The Republican party of Woodbury County is looking for volunteers to be “poll watchers” on Election Day.

You will observe the way voting is conducted at Irving or Liberty Elementary School. Those volunteering will receive advance training informing you what to watch for.

The poll watchers may select a shift of 2-3 hours or pick an entire morning, afternoon or evening shift.

The local GOP is also looking for a few “poll workers” on election day. Those people are paid and work at precinct locations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Call Kim Grieve in the County Auditor’s office at 712-279-6465 if you are interested in being a poll worker.

Contact Suzan Stewart at 712-574-1553 if you want to be a poll watcher.