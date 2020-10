METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR OCTOBER 24-25

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 65 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY SUNDAY AND 77 ON SATURDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE EDGED UP TO 15.2 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE 7149)

TWO MORE DEATHS WERE REPORTED OVER THE WEEKEND, A MAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 TO 80 AND A MAN OVER THE AGE OF 81.

THAT BRINGS THE WOODBURY COUNTY TOLL TO 96 COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN THE PANDEMIC.

UNION COUNTY HAD 16 NEW CASES WITH 168 ACTIVE. (719 POSITIVE CASES)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 42 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1655 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 8 NEW CASES. (244 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 5 NEW CASES. (192 POSITIVE CASES)