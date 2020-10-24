IOWA HAS FEWER FIRE FATALITIES IN 2020

State Fire Marshal Dan Wood reports there have been fewer fire fatalities in Iowa so far this year compared to 2019.

Four of those deaths were from two Sioux City fires and one was in Spencer.

Wood says his office has been called upon to investigate fewer fires this year as well.

The state fire marshal says most house fires that lead to a fatality are in homes that do not have a working smoke detector.

Daylight Saving Time ends November 1st.