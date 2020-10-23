RAILROAD MUSEUM CANCELS UPCOMING HOLIDAY EVENTS

The Sioux City Railroad Museum’s has decided to cancel a pair of popular upcoming holiday events because of the pandemic.

Rail Museum officials say the upcoming Halloween-at-the-Roundhouse and the annual Santa’s Whistle Stop Tour,held in December have been canceled for 2020 because of COVID-19.

Executive Director Matt Merk says the museum has concerns with the large groups of people who attend the annual Halloween and Santa events and congregate closely together.

Halloween-at-the-Roundhouse annually draws nearly 10,000 people to the railroad museum, while the Santa Whistle Stop Tour generally tops over 3,000 people over two weekends.

Merk says the Railroad Museum will host a new virtual Holiday Bake Sale after Thanksgiving.