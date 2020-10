NEW TRIAL DATE SET IN THOMAS KNAPP CASE

THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF A MERRILL, IOWA MAN HAS BEEN CONTINUED UNTIL NEXT YEAR.

82-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP IS CHARGED IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS STEPSON, 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN JUZEK BACK ON MAY 11TH AT KNAPP’S HOME.

AT A VIDEO HEARING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT FRIDAY, BOTH THE DEFENSE AND COUNTY ATTORNEYS STATED THAT THEY WERE WORKING THROUGH HEARING LOSS AND COMPETENCY ISSUES BEFORE SCHEDULING DEPOSITIONS OR FILING ANY MOTIONS.

JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER SET A NEW TRIAL DATE FOR MARCH 9TH IN THE CASE WITH A FEBRUARY 23RD PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE.

COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE THAT KNAPP SHOT JUZEK TWICE WITH A 20 GAUGE SHOTGUN FOLLOWING A DISPUTE.

KNAPP IS BEING HELD IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.

HIS TRIAL WAS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 15TH.