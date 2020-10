METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR OCTOBER 23RD

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 77 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE EDGED UP TO 14.9 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE 7007)

SEVENTY-THREE PEOPLE ARE HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, WITH 44 OF THEM RESIDENTS OF WOODBURY COUNTY.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 19 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 562 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2547 NEGATIVE 12,289)

UNION COUNTY HAD 17 NEW CASES WITH 173 ACTIVE. THE COUNTY REPORTED ITS 11TH COVID-19 RELATED DEATH (703 POSITIVE CASES)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 24 NEW POSITIVE CASES. HEALTH OFFICIALS REPORTED THE 27TH COVID RELATED FATALITY THERE. (1613 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 2 NEW CASES. (236 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 4 NEW CASES. (187 POSITIVE CASES)

—————————