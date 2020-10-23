KIND WORLD FOUNDATION CONTRIBUTES TO CITY EFFORT AGAINST THE PANDEMIC

The Friends of Sioux City Police Department have received a $15,000 donation from the Kind World Foundation to help fight efforts relating to the pandemic.

Mayor Bob Scott thanked Cindy Waitt and the Foundation in accepting the donation at City Hall:

OC………each other safe. :16

The mayor also showed off a new window cling which encourages the use of masks throughout the community.

The orange cling reads “Masks Encouraged, Keep Siouxland Safe”:

OC…….in the lobby. :14

Wraps encouraging masks were recently installed on three city buses, and Sioux City Police officers have them available in their patrol cars.