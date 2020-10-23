CITY POLICE TO BEGIN REMOVING ABANDONED VEHICLES FROM STREETS

Sioux City Police will be soon be increasing their efforts to remove abandoned motor vehicles on city streets.

It’s an effort to help the Streets Division with the upcoming snow season to remove problem vehicles from the streets before they become snow bound and hamper street clearing.

In most cases the vehicles will be tagged so that their owners may remove them before they are impounded.

The efforts will target vehicles on city streets that are disabled or obviously inoperable, have not had license plates or current registration for an extended period of time and recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers that are in violation of Municipal Parking Ordinances.

The effort is expected to begin in early November.