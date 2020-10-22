SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE ADVANCES BARRETT’S SUPREME COURT NOMINATION

The U.S. Senate’s Judiciary Committee has approved Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

All 12 Republicans on the committee voted to advance the nomination, while all 10 Democrats boycotted the vote.

Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley was among the majority voting for Barrett and commented on the absence of the Democratic senators;

The Democrat’s boycott did not stop Republicans from moving forward with her nomination.

Grassley says Barrett has all the qualities necessary to serve on the Supreme Court:

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst also voted for Barrett, and Wednesday spoke on how she was disappointed by the opposition’s treatment of the nominee;

Senate Democrats held a news conference outside the Capitol objecting to the decision to approve Barrett’s nomination.

The final Senate confirmation vote on Barrett is expected to occur the week of October 26th, days before the general election.