PECAUT NATURE CENTER CELEBRATES ANNIVERSARY WITH RAPTOR RELEASE

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center celebrated it’s 25th Anniversary Thursday by releasing three rehabilitated birds of prey back to the wild.

Naturalist Theresa Kruid says the first birds released were two broad-winged hawks:

A Barred Owl that was found in Polk County was also released.

Education coordinator Dawn Snyder says that bird has some unique characteristics:

That owl was found to have an old radius fracture and was near starvation when rescued.

The birds were rehabilitated by the non-profit Saving Our Avian Resources.