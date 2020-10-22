MRHD AWARDS OVER $150,000 IN COVID RELIEF GRANTS

Missouri River Historical Development awarded another round of grants to 15 non-profit organizations and governmental entities Thursday.

MRHD President Stacy Harmelink says the Covid-19 Emergency Relief Grants totaled $150,400 and ranged from $11,650 to $19,500:

Included among the grants were:

Catholic Charities of Diocese of Sioux City: to help cover therapy costs for sliding scale patients, $12,500;

Disability Resource Center of Siouxland: client data connectivity and transportation , $12,500;

Food Bank of Siouxland: address a food purchase gap, $12,500;

Friends of the Sioux City Library: purchase hot spots devices for patrons to check out, $11,000;

Girls Inc. of Sioux City: partially cover costs of breakfast for girls enrolled in full day program, $5,850;

Hospice of Siouxland: purchase a novel Coronavirus analyzer machine, $14,000.

June E Nylen Cancer Center: gasoline cards to help with patients’ transportation needs, $5,000;

Mary J Treglia Community House: purchase lap tops, hot spot devices and service for use by clients, $19,500;

Mater Dei Catholic Parish: purchase spray disinfectants and scan thermometers for homeless outreach program, $3,400;

Native American Child Care Center: child care scholarships, $5,000;

Salvation Army of Siouxland: replenish their pantry for walk-ins and delivery to shut-ins, $12,500;

Sanford Community Center: internet infrastructure to complement public school virtual learning program, $13,000;

Sioux City Community Assistance: Fresh Start Home kits for families displaced by Covid-19 consequences, $10,000;

Sloan Fire & Rescue Department: purchase a disinfecting mister to sanitize their rescue equipment, $1,650;

Sunnybrook Hope Center: apply to expansion of their food storage capacity, $12,000.

Thursday’s distributions bring MRHD’s total contribution to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities to $40 million dollars since 1994.